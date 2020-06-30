BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) covered three rezones in town at their last meeting. The applications were all open to public hearing, but none of the audience members were attending the meeting for these items.
Tom Arave was the first of the three looking for rezoning. Arave put in an application to change part of Highland Drive from residential-two (R-2) two-family residences to a commercial-two (C-2) zone. He was not in attendance personally and did not get to present his plans to the commission, but because of no opposition and it conforming to the comprehensive plan, the commission voted unanimously in favor of recommending the application to the city council for a final decision.
Jeremy and Brittany Wood purchased property on Harbor Drive that historically had horses. The Woods applied for the R-1 home to be rezoned to R1-R residential-ranchette to protect the homeowner’s right to having animals in the city limits. The piece of property that was in question is over 2 acres and comes equipped with a full tack-roomed barn and stalls. They want the opportunity to have horses in the city limits and have refrained from acquiring any while waiting for the approval of their application.
“This conforms to our city plan and secures the historical right to animals,” P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert said. He explained that the property was owned by a Disney screenwriter previously. After minimal discussion with the applicant, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the application for final review by the city council.
The last application for zone change included changing an area zoned R-2 to R-3 at the request of Collin Hunter. The area designated as 2020 Cromwell Lane was the last remaining R-2 plot of land along that roadway and Hunter requested to have it changed to R-3 with hopes of future development of potential apartment complexes or other high-density residential.
The only hiccup met by the request was that of a piece of land coming into question of being illegally subdivided off of the original parcel through deeding. Doing this goes against city and county code and is not supposed to be recorded at the courthouse. It was not made clear during the meeting if this had officially happened or if the statement made was merely speculation.
Despite the potential illegal subdividing, because it would complete the comprehensive outlook for the area and conformed with zoning in the immediate vicinity, the commission voted in favor to recommend the action to the city council. The potential illegal subdivision will be investigated.
The final item on the agenda during the meeting was for commission input. John Gregory wanted the commission’s input on potential new development at the end of Gary Street. The area is nestled against Interstate-15 and because of this, has leeway in the city code to build that may not be directly in line with surrounding zones. Gregory presented a simple drawing of a potential cul de sac that would include apartments, such as quad-plexes and duplexes, although the area is zoned as light industrial. The other option presented was that of storage facilities.
The commission liked both options and felt that they would provide good opportunity to the community whichever way he decided. After the presentation, the commission adjourned.