When I first saw the title and cast of the film “Playing with Fire,” I had my reservations. “Really?” I thought.
John Cena in a comedy for the whole family was a bit of a stretch for the imagination, but then again, at times he was pretty funny as a professional wrestler.
I grudgingly purchased my ticket and found my seat and settled in for what I expected to be a waste of my time and money. I was pleasantly surprised when the film was over. It wasn’t nearly what I expected. It was what it was supposed to be — a film for the whole family and it was entertaining, if the kids who were seated around me were any indication.
They were entertained and they watched with anticipation of the next joke or skit or funny scene all movie long and there were more than enough of those to go around.
The plot was thought out and anytime you have three siblings who were abandoned when their parents were killed in a fire and they were rescued by “Supe” played by Cena and his firefighting crew, they became the focal part of the movie.
How Cena and his crew were able to transition into a “kid saving” crew from a serious firefighting crew was something to behold. It just goes to show the talent of the director and his crew as they worked their way through the script and with the film being shot in the woods, with a ton of scenery around at all times, the movie more than satisfied the need for a family film in most any moviegoer.
Don’t misunderstand me, as this is not an Oscar winning movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it was what it was advertised to be. Funny in parts, tear jerking in sections and a vessel to give the cast some freedom in their work and they made it work. It is not an award winning film, but it did deliver and was a good escape from the more serious movies that are out this time of year.
If you have kids and they need a break from all of the shopping and family gatherings at this time of the year, then “Playing with Fire” is right up your alley.
Don’t go with the illusion of seeing a great film or you will be disappointed. Go with the knowledge that it is what it is supposed to be, a diversion from the day-to-day struggle at this time of year and it will be just what the doctor ordered.
“Playing With Fire” is showing at the Blackfoot Movie Mill. Be sure to check their website at www.royaltheaters.com for show times.