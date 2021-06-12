BLACKFOOT – The Bingham Arts Council has started its Plein Air Contest with plans of exceeding last year’s submissions. Members of the community have been invited to share in the festivities.
Last year, the amount of submissions was enough to blanket the walls in The Candy Jar’s art gallery. Pieces were placed on display with a private judge, Nasan Hardcastle of Utah, brought in to award the prizes and this year should be no different. Artists take their time choosing their medium and tools to do whatever it takes to make their piece(s) stand out among the crowd. The Loomis family provides the art gallery area in The Candy Jar for people to enjoy the hard work done by the artists and has helped revitalize the art scene in the area
Traditionally in a Plein Air contest, the artist will be outside using natural light and nature as the inspiration of their piece. Once they have made their choice, the magic truly begins. This is that moment where everyone hears Bob Ross’ voice, “There are no mistakes, only happy accidents.” The artists made many interesting pieces last year, and this year will not disappoint.
A large group of the artists took a field trip together to Wadsworth Island to do an open air painting event with one another.
Most of the artists used visuals from their surroundings to memorialize the beauty along the Snake River while others pulled favorite views from different locations they have visited. The recreated images were breathtaking and stunning, drawing attention to the locals.
The three-day event asks artists to step out of their comfort zone and try a fun and unique method of sharing their craft. Last year, first, second, and third places were all created on different mediums including sculpture and wood painting. The uniqueness of being able to make something their own and yet also for everyone else speaks to their talents. Hopes of more entries have been whispered, meaning more local artists may take their shot at open-air painting.
Like last year, the pieces will be placed on display for the community to enjoy as well, with placings posted and the artists’ contact information so that those who may be interested in purchasing a piece (or pieces) may contact the artist directly. When viewing the pieces, look at the detail and skill put into each piece; last year some used techniques that created a visual appeal of aged paintings, while others used deeper colors to ensure that they capture the viewer’s attention, bringing the viewer into that moment captured in time.
More events will be held later in the year. The Bingham Arts Council also offers beginning artists different opportunities. Be sure to check them out at www.binghamarts.org.