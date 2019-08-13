BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man whose body was found Aug. 5 in the Snake River about 15 miles south of Blackfoot.
The deceased individual has been identified as 48-year-old Johnny Johnson, a Pocatello resident who had been reported missing around Aug. 1.
Johnson is the third person whose body has been found in a local waterway so far this month. The incidents are not believed to be related.
The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office released information about Johnson’s death on Tuesday, adding that the information was not released sooner because authorities had to determine Johnson’s identity and then notify his next of kin.
When Johnson’s body was found in the Snake River by a boater near the Tilden boat ramp, he was carrying no identification, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Authorities say foul play is not suspected but they wouldn’t comment further on what might have caused Johnson’s death.
An autopsy was performed on Johnson’s body on Aug. 6 and the results are pending, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Johnson’s death preceded two other incidents in East Idaho since Saturday in which bodies were found in local waterways.
Bradley Miller, 53, of Pocatello, drowned Sunday in the American Falls Reservoir in Power County and Dallon Hill, 23, of St. Anthony, drowned Saturday in the Henry’s Fork of the Snake River near the Fun Farm Bridge in Fremont County.