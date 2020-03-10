BLACKFOOT – A 33-year-old Pocatello man who hoped for probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine instead received a second prison sentence after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine in a plea agreement that dismissed a charge of delivery of heroin.
Wisho Moss appeared in Bingham County 7th District Court Monday with his public defender Manuel Murdoch, who asked Judge Jon Shindurling to follow the recommendation of the pre-sentence investigator, the person who studies a defendant’s background and makes sentencing recommendations, and place Moss on probation. Murdoch said he realizes his client’s criminal record isn’t that great, but he believes that with drug abuse treatment Moss could do well on probation, noting that he was successful on parole.
Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said the state has no objection to probation due to the low score Moss received from the PSI investigator, but due to the fact Moss had failed to appear for sentencing on the charge last July, there should be an underlying prison sentence of four years fixed and three years indeterminate to help him succeed on probation.
After perusing the PSI report, Shindurling responded with a sentence of two years fixed and five indeterminate for a possible total of seven years. “It appears you’re an inaccurate historian regarding prior (drug) use,” the judge commented. He retained jurisdiction over Moss for a maximum 365 days, after which he could be placed on probation if the Department of Corrections recommends it.
Sentencing of Sage Coy Knowles, 46, Idaho Falls, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and a hearing for probation violation were continued to April 27 when a status conference will take place, pending the outcome of charges he is facing in Bonneville County.
Ralyn D. Piper, 21, Fort Hall, pleaded innocent to felony charges of burglary, aggravated battery, and misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and resisting arrest. Her pretrial conference was scheduled for May 1 and jury trial for May 31, and she was remanded to custody in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Piper is accused of forcing her way into the home of a 94-year-old Blackfoot woman last month, asking for a ride to Fort Hall, and beating the woman when she said she didn’t drive.
Edwardo A. Iniguez, 19, Blackfoot, pleaded innocent to charges of destroying insured property and using a cell phone to falsely report a fire. His pretrial conference was set for May 1 and jury trial for May 26.
Plea arraignment of Melissa K. Thompson, 40, Salmon, on charges of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, was continued.