POCATELLO – Tickets are now available for people to reserve for the tours through the newly constructed Pocatello Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The open houses will allow people to visit certain parts of the temple based on the location on the ticket. Each ticket will have one of four locations marked — Tyhee Building (12146 West Tyhee Road), Whitaker Building (4890 Whitaker Road) which would exit at the Northgate Parkway Exit 73, the other two are marked as the Michelle Building (2925 Michelle Street) or Satterfield Building (2140 Satterfield Drive) and should exit I-15 at Pocatello Creek Exit 71.
The open house will start with a video followed by a guided tour of the temple and concludes in the reception area. Those taking the tour will be allowed to have photos taken by volunteers who will be available for questions to be answered if the need arises.
The four different locations on the tickets indicate where they will start their tour and where they will park before going to the temple. This is to ensure there is not too much traffic at or near the temple during the open houses.
There are also limited mobility tickets available for individuals or families who have limited mobility or who require handicap parking. It is noted that one ticket is good for all persons in that particular vehicle, but at least one person in that specific vehicle must have limited mobility. They will be asked to park at 3100 Butte Street, which is the parking lot for the Pocatello Temple.
The open house has guidelines that include where to park based on the ticket, no bags, backpacks, cameras, food, weapons or recording devices are permitted from entering the Church buildings. Anyone bringing a bag will be subject to search before entering the temple. Specific weapons but not limited to include guns, edged weapons such knives, pepper spray or mace, or blunt-force objects such as baseball bats. Furthermore, the temple recognizes the need for service animals, but they politely ask to not bring them because ushers will be available for any assistance that may be needed. Finally, no smoking or vaping is permitted on temple grounds.
Open house tickets are available now on the pocatellotemple.org website with specific hours of the tours listed. Monday through Thursday the tours run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. with Friday and Saturday tours running from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tours start on Saturday, September 18, and run through October 23.