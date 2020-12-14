SHELLEY — The Shelley Police Department is advising residents to be on the lookout for a white van with “8B” Idaho plates and a “bite me” sticker on the back, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police said the van was involved in an alleged child enticement incident in Shelley over the weekend. If you have any information regarding the van, contact the Shelley Police Department at (208) 785-1234.
A comment on the department’s post said the van pulled up to a sidewalk where a Shelley girl was taking out trash and occupants inside the van — with two females and one male — yelled for the girl to get inside.
The comment said the male yelled for her several times to “get in now” as a female on the passenger side was getting out. The side door was slid open and the male appeared to be getting out when the girl ran into the house.