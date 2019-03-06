BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
March 6, 7:03 a.m., property damage accident at milepost 94 northbound Interstate 15 near Blackfoot. Near the river bridge, male in truck lost control and hit the guard rail on both sides. Large amount of debris.
March 6, 10:40 a.m., property damage accident at 1200 W., Blackfoot. Driver backing out of driveway and hit a power pole. Pole was hanging across the road. Line was snapped and they had people blocking the roadway.
March 6, 12:52 p.m., traffic complaint at KLCE Road, Fort Hall. Northbound Highway 91, white minivan followed from I-15 had been crossing center line, nearly hitting oncoming traffic.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 6, 4:27 a.m., suspicious circumstance on McAdoo St. Reporting party advised a male subject came to his door and asked for a glass of water. Reporting party's wife asked him to leave and he then was facing in front of the residence.
March 6, 7:36 a.m., suspicious circumstance on Stout Ave. Reporting party stated that her brother-in-law called her and stated that someone was driving her son's vehicle.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 6, 6:18 a.m., personal injury accident. Report of a white truck that had been involved in a wreck. Vehicle had rolled on way to American Falls on Highway 39. Vehicle not blocking traffic. Two people were out of the truck walking around, did not appear to have major injuries.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 5, 3:27 p.m., school incident at Stuart Elementary. Son informed reporting party that he was jumped at recess by two other boys and one tried stabbing her son with a key.