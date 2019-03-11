BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 10, 4:56 a.m., eluding report resulting in arrest on 400 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated there was a male subject at her house that was very intoxicated and trying to get into the house, then sat in a late '90s truck.
March 10, 12:14 p.m., business burglary on Highway 39, Blackfoot. Six Hispanic males reported attempting to jump the fence with two black cars out front.
March 10, 6:31 p.m., firearm violation at Cedar Hills Gun Club, Blackfoot. Report of a female who shot herself in the hand, losing a finger. Enroute to Bingham Memorial Hospital, bleeding was under control.
March 10, 8:05 p.m., property damage accident on E. River Rd., Firth. Reporting party hit a deer.
March 10, 11:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Highway 91, Firth. Report of a subject loading up a storage unit into a truck and a flatbed trailer.
March 10, 11:09 p.m., agency assist on a high-speed pursuit with Fort Hall Police.
March 11, 10:48 a.m., grand theft at Highway 39, Pingree. Reporting party stated they just bought a maroon '98 Chevy truck and it was stolen. Keys were in the vehicle and doors were unlocked.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 10, 2:49 p.m., property damage accident, N. Meridian and W. Bridge. Two-vehicle accident.
March 11, 10:59 a.m., property damage accident at W. Bridge St. and NW Main. White PT Cruiser and a gray Pontiac G6.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 11, 12:11 p.m., property damage accident at E. Washington and S. Main. Two-vehicle accident.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 10, 11:10 a.m., suspicious circumstance. Male subject going around neighborhood asking for water, male on a bicycle with a backpack.
March 10, 3:36 p.m., hit-and-run accident at Park Ave. Reporting party stated someone hit her parked car while she was sleeping.