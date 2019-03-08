BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
March 7, 6:53 a.m., property damage accident on N. Powerline Rd., Aberdeen. School bus with no children vs. SUV.
March 7, 9:26 a.m., hazard at 100 S. Highway 39, Pingree. Black and white animal in the middle of the roadway causing a hazard. Animal had been hit several times.
March 8, 10:56 a.m., traffic complaint at I-15 milepost 101 southbound near Firth. Report of a silver Dodge that was all over the roadway.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 7, 8:54 a.m., malicious injury at Blackfoot airport. Report of someone vandalizing doors at the airport.
March 7, 11:22 a.m., residence burglary on N. Broadway. Reporting party stated that someone broke into her house and stole her television. Suspect may have gone in through her window.
March 7, 6:14 p.m., suspicious circumstance on N. Maple St. Reporting party was looking out the window and noticed his neighbor's door was wide open and their car was not in the parking lot.
March 8, 6:00 a.m., petit theft at Short Stop. Report of someone taking a can of beer, which was caught on video.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 6, 2:00 p.m., city ordinance violation on W. Fremont Ave.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 7, 8:18 a.m., school incident at Shelley High School. Student issue.
March 7, 11:17 a.m., property damage accident near Broulim's on State St. Two-vehicle accident between a blue Volkswagen Beetle and a Ford. No injuries, no blockage.
March 7, 7:23 p.m., suspicious circumstance. Reporting party said there was a vehicle following him and had been following him for 15 minutes.