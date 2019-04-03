BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 2, 7:58 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Cromwell Lane, Blackfoot. Reporting party found a broken crowbar under the couch in a field.
April 2, 8 p.m., shots fired at 750 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party can hear pistols and high-powered rifles in the area for 10 minutes.
April 2, 11:51 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 200 N., Blackfoot. Report of 3-4 trucks that turned north on 1900 W. and it looked like the vehicles were stealing hay. They stopped at 300 N. 1900 W.
April 3, 6:51 a.m., property damage accident at 48 E. 200 N., Blackfoot. One-vehicle rollover, unknown where the driver was. Hit a power pole.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 2, 3:26 p.m., fraud report at Ridley’s. Fraudulent checks in the amount of $998.96 under the name Wada Farms. Multiple checks passed at multiple Ridley’s as well.
April 2, 10:07 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 155 E. Francis St. Report of two males standing in the middle of the street and tried to speak to the reporting party while she was in her vehicle. Males tried to motion her to roll down her window.
April 3, 1:55 a.m., prowler report on Oak St. Young female locked in the bathroom and could hear someone in the house.
April 3, 4:59 a.m., petit theft at 898 S. Meridian St. Purse reported stolen while at her place of employment.