BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 19, 5:54 p.m., malicious injury at 800 E. 1550 N., Shelley. Report of a speed limit and road curve sign had been vandalized with paint.
March 19, 7:31 p.m., residence burglary on 75 S., Blackfoot. Reporting party believed someone broke into his property previous night. States he can still see footprints.
March 19, 10:22 p.m., narcotics violation at Sage Hill in Fort Hall resulting in arrest. Hispanic non-tribal male was witnessed smoking narcotics on the property while being watched by surveillance officers.
March 20, 2:12 a.m., narcotics violation resulting in arrest on S. Meridian and Riverton Rd., Blackfoot.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 19, 1:18 p.m., malicious injury on NE Main St. Report of a gray Honda Fit having damage done to it.
March 19, 1:38 p.m., malicious injury reported at Auto Zone on N. Meridian.
March 20, 1:50 a.m., malicious injury at storage unit on NW Main St. Unit had lock cut.
March 20, 4:55 a.m., suspicious circumstance at Chevron, 1245 Parkway Dr. Native American male reported loitering in and out of the store for an hour.
March 20, 6:02 a.m., hit-and-run accident on Bergener Blvd. Two-vehicle accident involving a semi that continued northbound on I-15.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 19, 5:38 p.m., traffic complaint on N. State St. Red and black Camaro at speeds approximately 100 miles per hour approaching Shelley.