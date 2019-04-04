BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 3, 5:04 p.m., threats-harassment report in Blackfoot. Reporting party requested to speak with an officer regarding threats she was receiving online from a suspect in New York.
April 3, 10:49 p.m., traffic complaint at milepost 80 on I-15 near Fort Hall. Vehicle reported going the wrong way on the interstate.
April 4, 10:29 a.m., hazard at milepost 99 northbound on I-15 near Firth. Ladder in the roadway of both lanes.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 3, 2:54 p.m., grand theft report at Advanced Title & Loans, 477 W. Bridge St. Requested officer for suspected embezzlement.
April 3, 3:45 p.m., property damage accident at E. Bridge St. and N. Maple St. Silver Kia SUV and a red SUV.
April 3, 6:56 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 1280 S. Meridian St. Red Chevy truck with fictitious plates.
April 4, 11:44 a.m., grand theft on McDougal St. Two utility trailers are missing and his motor home is in the roadway. Window on the motor home was broken as well.