BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 17, 11:44 a.m., residence burglary on 490 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated that someone stole tools and possibly siding from his property.
March 17, 12:33 p.m., malicious injury at 225 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated that his parents were out of town and their house was egged sometime during the night.
March 17, 4:16 p.m., traffic complaint at 1100 N. Highway 91, Shelley. Reporting party stated there was a red Ford with a male driver heading southbound on Highway 91 that was texting and trying to grab something off the floor of the passenger’s side, vehicle kept swerving and crossing the center line.
March 17, 9:09 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 150 N., Blackfoot. Random caller calling residence stating something about drugs and they were going to her house in 10 minutes.
March 18, 9:18 a.m., fraud report at 1550 N., Shelley. Reporting party stated someone using his name for credit cards.
March 18, 12:03 p.m., malicious injury at 645 W., Blackfoot. Report of someone keying blue 2013 Chevy Silverado.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 18, 9 a.m., petit theft at Daisy’s Gas, 701 S. Broadway. Red Suburban with subjects in it who reportedly stole a 40-pack and two 40-ounce singles, headed to Fort Hall.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 17, 6:49 p.m., traffic complaint on Oak St. Reporting party stated a male subject arrived at the neighbors’ and was continually driving up and down the roadway at a high rate of speed and playing his music loudly.