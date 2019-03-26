BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 24, 4:02 a.m., suspicious circumstance at 1400 W., Pingree. Reporting party stated a male subject just rang their doorbell and said his friends just left him in the area, attempted to get a ride into Blackfoot.
March 24, 7:08 a.m., personal injury accident at 2800 W., Aberdeen. Male involved in an accident, unknown extent of injuries.
March 24, 10:13 a.m., property damage accident at Rose Ponds. One-vehicle rollover, reporting party claimed he was not injured but vehicle was on its top.
March 24, 3:45 p.m., possession of synthetic narcotics resulting in arrest on KLCE Road, Fort Hall. One-vehicle rollover on the west side of the road with two occupants.
March 25, 1:23 a.m., prowler report at 1600 W., Pingree. Reporting party stated that something knocked on a window and she could hear a voice outside.
March 25, 7:27 a.m., personal injury accident at 500 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Semi vs. car.
March 25, 7:44 a.m., personal injury accident at 1400 N. 1100 E., Shelley. Two-vehicle accident, one vehicle rolled.
March 25, 9:15 a.m., harassment report at transfer station on Highway 26, Blackfoot. Male subject reportedly refused to pay the fee for unsecured load over the weekend.
March 25, 5:37 p.m., traffic complaint at 1900 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Eastbound on Highway 26 from milepost 284, dark blue Dodge Charger reported to be speeding excessively then trapping other drivers after passing them, driving aggressively.
March 25, 8:12 p.m., traffic complaint at 700 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Report of an older brown truck with no plates unable to maintain lane of travel.
March 26, 6:17 a.m., property damage accident at 1100 E. 1200 N., Shelley. Reporting party just hit a cow. No injuries.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 24, 5:29 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Camas St. Reporting party stated there was an older gentleman that had an AR-15 rifle across his shoulder.
March 25, 8:40 a.m., malicious injury at Blackfoot Library.
March 25, 9:20 a.m., hit-and-run accident at 1060 W. Bridge St. Someone hit the fence over the weekend, dark scratch marks on the fence.
March 25, 12:34 p.m., petit theft on N. Shilling. Theft of cell phone.
March 25, 10:33 p.m., suspicious circumstance on N. Meridian. House north of reporting party near the entrance to Tadd Jenkins has been vacant, however the front door was open and had slammed shut a few times, believed someone may have been inside.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 24, 7:08 a.m., personal injury accident at 1883 S. 2800 W. Male involved in an accident, unknown extent of injuries.
March 25, 2:59 p.m., fraud report. Possible exploitation of a vulnerable adult that occurred last year in multiple towns over several months with the majority occurring in Aberdeen.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 25, 5:07 a.m., possession of controlled substance resulting in arrest on 1400 N.