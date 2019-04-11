BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 10, 4:14 p.m., residence burglary on Eagle Road, Fort Hall. Reporting party’s house was broken into while at church. When she arrived home, the gate was broken into and the door was open. Several items were reported stolen.
April 11, 8:37 a.m., hazard reported at milepost 91 southbound I-15 near Blackfoot. Reporting party stated there was a large yellow gas can in the left lane.
April 11, 9:45 a.m., hazard reported at 210 N. 150 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated construction company has a full lane blocked off and has no one to direct traffic. Reporting party was almost hit by another vehicle.
April 11, 11:10 a.m., malicious injury at 1120 E., Shelley. Reporting party stated that someone had cut her screen door and moved her motion detectors.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 10, 1:40 p.m., malicious injury at 1125 S. Broadway. Power was disconnected on April 2 by Button Enterprises, a private contractor. Lock was broken off. Unknown when to continue to use power.
April 10, 3:09 p.m., hazard reported at Gifford St. and N. University Ave. Reporting party stated there had been pallets on the corner for the past week, concerned that it may cause a wreck.
April 10, 8:18 p.m., residence burglary on Valley Dr. Reporting party said several guns were gone. Guns were fully loaded.
April 11, 1:19 a.m., petit theft at Stinker Station. Male subject left the store after stealing two 12-packs of Twisted Tea and a 32-pack of Budweiser.
April 11, 1:46 p.m., petit theft at Stinker Station. Second beer theft reported. Male and female left in gray passenger car.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 10, 3:30 p.m., fraud report on 2800 W. Report of attempted fraudulent check scam that their bank stopped before losing money.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 10, 2:35 p.m., traffic complaint on N. State St. Male subject who is suspended reported driving through Shelley.
April 10, 5:39 p.m., suspicious circumstance at Hard Times II, 644 S. State St. Possible vehicle burglary.