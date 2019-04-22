BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 21, 2:14 p.m., malicious injury at 1195 N., Shelley. Reporting party stated that someone entered her residence and took a hammer to several items within the residence and her doors.
April 21, 7:50 p.m., property damage accident at 487 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Report of a male in a white Chevy Camaro going through a fence. No injuries.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 21, 1:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance at 19 N. Shilling. Report of hearing popping sounds at windows like someone trying to get into residence.
April 21, 8:36 a.m., malicious injury on Camas St. Reporting party advised it appeared someone had tried to break into coin-operated dryer.
April 21, 5:51 p.m., property damage accident at 1228 Parkway Dr. Two-vehicle accident gray Odyssey and red Nissan Sentra. No injuries, no blockage.
April 21, 7:08 p.m., hazard at 960 S. Broadway St. Vehicle blocking the lane of travel, not occupied.
April 21, 9:42 p.m., grand theft on Collins St. Report of a 9mm gun being stolen in the last few days.
April 22, 7:45 p.m., hazard report at 320 W. Highway 26. Vehicle stalled in the intersection, red Honda Civic. Reporting party unable to get it started.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 20, 5:54 a.m., property damage accident at 2200 S. Highway 39, Springfield. Reporting party hit a deer with her 2014 Kia Optima. No injuries or blockage.
April 21, 8:44 p.m., residence burglary at 3000 W. Reporting party stated that someone broke into her father-in-law’s residence. Reported three gold watches, necklaces, liquor, and other items were missing.