BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 4, 2:55 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 200 N., Blackfoot. Male subject came to the residence, vehicle with Utah plates. Male subject was incoherent.
April 4, 2:50 p.m., hazard at 800 E., Shelley. Cow manure on the roadway, caused the reporting party and another vehicle to almost run off the roadway.
April 4, 3:11 p.m., traffic complaint at milepost 104 southbound on I-15 near Firth. Volkswagen Jetta all over the roadway, erratic speeds all over the roadway. In the middle of the roadway, on the shoulder.
April 4, 6:40 p.m., traffic complaint on 1000 E., Shelley. Report of dirt bikes speeding up and down roadway without a license or mufflers.
April 4, 7:28 p.m., traffic complaint at 900 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Pontiac Grand Prix crossing the fog line nearly going off the roadway.
April 5, 3:58 a.m., suspicious circumstance at 500 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Report of female sitting in vehicle with legs hanging out the door and her head down, no hazard lights.
April 5, 10:19 a.m., hazard at 100 N. 500 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party advised there were field pipes in the right lane of travel.
April 5, 10:33 a.m., hazard at 800 E. 800 N., Basalt. Reporting party stated there was spilled manure all over the roadway, making it slick and dangerous.
April 5, 11:23 a.m., hazard at milepost 93 southbound I-15 near Blackfoot. Report of a spud truck broken down on the offramp.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 4, 3:42 p.m., property damage accident, N. Meridian St. and W. Bridge St. Red Ford Fusion vs. white Pontiac.
April 4, 7:53 p.m., suspicious circumstance on S. Adams Ave. Reporting party was at work and noticed on his security camera a silver passenger car parked behind the reporting party’s vehicle and male subject started looking around the yard. Then a blue Honda parked in front of the reporting party’s vehicle, then pulled around into the back alley and was watching the reporting party’s house.
April 5, 9:06 a.m., suspicious circumstance on Collins St. Report of a juvenile on a green bike wearing a gray hoodie and red sweatpants has been riding around the neighborhood and going into people’s yards and houses without permission.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 4, 4:44 p.m., suspicious circumstance on 3rd E. Two male juveniles running around the road throwing rocks at each other and getting close to hitting vehicles and houses.
April 4, 7:54 p.m., narcotics violation resulting in arrest on 2nd W.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 4, 2:44 p.m., threats-harassment at Sunrise Elementary, 200 E. Fir St. Someone was parked blocking the driveway and the reporting party yelled at her and then she followed the reporting party and started yelling at her, threatened to beat the reporting party.