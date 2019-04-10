BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 9, 3:55 p.m., traffic complaint at N. Highway 91, Fort Hall. Blue GMC Envoy all over the roadway, headed toward Blackfoot.
April 9, 5:38 p.m., traffic complaint at 100 E. Rich Lane, Blackfoot. Eastbound red passenger car nearly hit reporting party head-on.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 9, 1:57 p.m., traffic complaint at 985 S. Broadway. Road rage incident. Reporting party said vehicle cut them off, almost hit them, then slowed down and made an obscene gesture.
April 9, 3:22 p.m., traffic complaint at S. Meridian and Bergener. Reporting party said Blackfoot School District bus ran a red light southbound on Meridian. Report said light was yellow initially but completely red as they drove through. Students were on the bus.
April 9, 3:30 p.m., hit-and-run accident at Walmart. Green Buick Park Avenue was hit.
April 9, 5:32 p.m., traffic complaint at 67 SW Main. Report of female breast feeding and driving.
April 9, 7:40 p.m., disorderly conduct at Hong Kong Garden, 1185 Parkway Dr. Female subject that was possibly intoxicated, yelling obscenities and threatening staff.
April 9, 11:38 p.m., property damage accident at 960 W. Bridge St. Reporting party ran into a curb and airbag deployed.
April 10, 11:57 a.m., petit theft at Bingham Memorial Hospital. Reporting party stated that his driver’s license was stolen while he was at the hospital.
April 10, 12:43 p.m., burglary from vehicle on Wagonwheel Dr. Reporting party left his car to go inside residence for a few minutes and when he came back items were stolen from the car.