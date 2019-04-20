BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 18, 1:14 p.m., hazard at 150 E. Highway 91, Blackfoot. Tan Chevy truck reported driving in reverse in the northbound lane.
April 18, 2:37 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 25 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated there was a male going door to door offering prizes from Advanced Systems, Inc. Reporting party gave personal info and now believes it was a scam.
April 18, 4:12 p.m., property damage accident at 800 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Reporting party hit a road sign and spun out off the roadway. No blockage, no injuries.
April 18, 11:41 p.m., property damage accident at 310 E. 400 N., Blackfoot. Reporting party’s daughter hit a cow with 2004 Grand Prix. No injuries or blockage.
April 19, 11:07 a.m., traffic complaint at 700 N. Highway 91, Firth. Erratic driver headed to Blackfoot, passing through Shelley, at high rate of speed.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 18, 9:47 a.m., hazard at 701 S. Broadway. Older female in silver Lincoln SUV in the middle of the road.
April 18, 7:16 p.m., traffic complaint at 435 Emerald St. Reporting party believed there was a male subject that was intoxicated and drinking.
April 18, 8:44 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 110 Rich Lane. Reporting party said there was a female driving a black Cavalier that was covered in mud with a native male passenger who kept asking reporting party if she needed a ride. Female was slurring and hard to understand. Reporting party contacted her mother who came out to meet her and the vehicle swerved and almost hit her.
April 19, 1:30 a.m., malicious injury at D&V Storage, 821 Frontage Road. A unit had extensive damage and was open.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 18, 3:25 p.m., traffic complaint of a reckless driver.
April 18, 3:19 p.m., property damage accident at 570 S. State. Two-vehicle accident, white Toyota Highlander and gray Dodge truck. No injuries, no blockage.
April 18, 7:54 p.m., petit theft at Rimrock Canyon Dr. Reporting party said male subject was hired to remodel residence and when he left the reporting party’s dog was missing.