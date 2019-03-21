BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 20, 3:25 p.m., traffic complaint on Highway 91, Fort Hall. Silver passenger car failed to stop for emergency vehicles, almost hit a power pole. Last seen northbound on Highway 91 in a reckless manner.
March 20, 4:25 p.m., property damage accident at 1295 Parkway Dr., Blackfoot. Blue pickup vs. white Pontiac G6. No injuries, some blockage.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 20, 3:35 p.m., civil complaint on S. Fisher. Abandoned vehicle on property.
March 20, 7 p.m., property damage accident, Parkway Dr. and Bergener Blvd. Two-vehicle accident, black 2018 Ford F150 hit by a pizza delivery driver.
March 21, 12:46 p.m., malicious injury at 1280 S. Broadway. Graffiti.
March 21, 9:54 a.m., suspicious circumstance at Walmart. Reporting party stated when she pulled up to the store there was a male that was asking for money.
March 21, 11:30 a.m., public intoxication at E. Alice St. and NW Main St. Female reported sitting on the side of the road with a beer., believed to be extremely intoxicated.
March 21, 12:26 p.m., hazard report at 1051 Parkway Dr. Several large rocks on the road.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 20, 3:42 p.m., hazard report at S. Hanson Ave. and W. Fir St. Four to five hay bales in the lane of travel.