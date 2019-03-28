BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 27, 3:48 p.m., property damage accident at Firth High School. Reporting party hit an unoccupied parked car with a school bus.
March 27, 7:52 p.m., structure fire at 1550 N., Shelley. Trailer on fire, reporting party stated there were people out with it and they were asked if they had called 911 and they said yes, believed they may have been trying to burn down the structure.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 27, 3:39 p.m., property damage accident on N. Maple St. Two-vehicle accident.
March 27, 10:41 p.m., suspicious circumstance on S. Broadway. Male on the doorstep asked the reporting party if she knew what happened to his mailbox. After telling him she didn’t know, he left and reporting party then advised she thinks he tried breaking into their home sometime last year.
March 28, 7:33 a.m., hit-and-run accident at 320 W. Highway 26. Report that someone hit a power sector and then drove off.
March 28, 8:18 a.m., property damage accident at Rich Lane and Highway 91. Reporting party rear-ended a gray Honda Civic with her red Toyota Tacoma. No injuries or road blockage.
March 28, 9:28 a.m., property damage accident at 285 E. Patrol vehicle rolled into resident owners’ vehicle.