BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 26, 2:04 p.m., hazard at N. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Door in the eastbound lane.
March 26, 6:03 p.m., traffic complaint, mile marker 268, Highway 20, Blackfoot. Reckless driver heading toward Idaho Falls on Highway 20, passing in dangerous places and speeding.
March 26, 7:19 p.m., vehicle fire at 550 N. Highway 91, Blackfoot. Fire in the engine compartment of a 2005 Ford Escape.
March 27, 6:15 a.m., personal injury accident at 496 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Reporting a two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries.
March 27, 10:02 a.m., residence burglary, 900 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party stated her residence had been broken into sometime over the past several weeks and there were items missing.
March 27, 10 a.m., hit-and-run accident. Irrigation system was damaged. It appeared a vehicle may have gone off the interstate at some point and hit the system.
March 27, 10:17 a.m., petit theft. Reporting party stated he made contact with subjects who were taking water from the hydrants in their water district. Reported he located the suspects in Bonneville County and they admitted to taking the water.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 26, 6:55 p.m., suspicious circumstance at 300 W. Highway 26. Reporting party stated there was a small fire next to the river west of the interstate by exit 93.
March 26, 7:03 p.m., personal injury accident at 70 S. Spruce St. Female subject possibly having a seizure had hit a building.
March 27, 7:41 a.m., hazard on E. Alice St. Male subject westbound on Alice on a skateboard in the middle of the roadway, happens daily
March 27, 8:19 a.m., vehicle burglary. Some tools missing from inside vehicle.
March 27, 10:03 a.m., hit-and-run accident near Jensen Grove. Reporting party said white GMC truck just hit her and was traveling toward Tommy Vaughn’s.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 26, 5 p.m., traffic complaint on S. State St. Highway 91 heading southbound, tan Chevy Impala swerving into both lanes.