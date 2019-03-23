BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 22, 2:12 a.m., traffic complaint at milepost 108 southbound I-15 near Shelley. Red Toyota Tacoma with Montana plates went off into median and back onto the road.
March 22, 7:31 a.m., prowler reported at 1600 W., Pingree. Reporting party stated there was a male walking near their pasture behind the house.
March 22, 10:24 a.m., hit-and-run accident at 420 W. Highway 26, Blackfoot. Reporting party stated that a black Chevy Suburban hit his vehicle last night and he did have camera footage.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 21, 3:14 p.m., traffic complaint on S. Broadway. Reporting party stated there was someone on a dirt bike speeding through the trailer court and there were children playing outside.
March 21, 7:45 p.m., DUI resulting in arrest on E. Alice St. Report of a black Chevy passenger car drove into apartment buildings.
March 22, 7:37 a.m., property damage accident at Parkway Dr. and Bergeson. Dodge Ram vs. a white Infiniti. There was blockage, airbags deployed.
March 22, 8:43 a.m., traffic complaint on Parkway Dr. Light blue Subaru speeding and swerving at vehicles, last seen northbound on Parkway.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 21, 1:31 p.m., property damage accident at 2300 S. Highway 39.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 21, 9 p.m., suspicious circumstance on N. Park Ave. Reporting party heard a loud explosion from the neighbors’ house.