BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
March 18, 1:16 p.m., suspicious circumstance at W. Ada Ave. and 4th N., Aberdeen. Reporting party stated there was a red passenger car with people in it that had been parked at the location for a while.
March 19, 12:03 a.m., narcotics violation resulting in arrest at Fort Hall Casino. Security officer watching male subject who dropped his wallet and methamphetamine was found inside the wallet.
March 19, 6:22 a.m., personal injury accident at 1200 N. 575 E., Firth. While heading to work, vehicle flipped on its side.
March 19, 7:48 a.m., personal injury accident at 1200 W. Highway 39, Blackfoot. Three-vehicle accident.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 19, 8:26 a.m., property damage accident, N. Shilling and E. Alice St. Two vehicles, no injuries, there was road blockage. Gray Mazda passenger car and a gray Dodge Durango.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 19, 12:30 a.m., prowler on 2nd W. Reporting party stated someone banging on his front door while at home with two other people.