BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 14, 9:52 a.m.. traffic complaint at 900 E., Shelley. Reporting party said her son was run off the road the previous night around 11 p.m. and blocked him in his vehicle. Male told the juvenile that he already called the police for “ding-dong ditching.”
April 15, 5:37 a.m., grand theft at 699 S. University Ave., Blackfoot. Reporting party’s vehicle was just stolen from driveway while vehicle was running. Reporting party was behind the vehicle, heading east on Rich Lane, then in front of the high school heading north on Fisher, heading right on Sonny.
April 15, 10:57 a.m., narcotics violation resulting in arrest at Fort Hall Casino. Fort Hall asking officers to respond to west side of the casino for a non-Native American male who stole someone’s purse.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 14, 2:41 p.m., property damage accident at Horrocks Dr. and Hillview Ave. Two-vehicle accident. Black Nissan vs. black GMC SUV. No injuries, no blockage.
April 15, 8:08 a.m., property damage accident at Walmart. Reporting party stated she was in the parking lot and was hit.
April 15, 10:46 a.m., hazard report at 321 NW Main St. Reporting party stated there was a large piece of angle iron in the roadway causing a hazard.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 14, 12:04 a.m., suspicious circumstance on S. Emerson. Reporting party stated her juvenile daughter woke up crying looking out window, requested check of the area.