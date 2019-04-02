BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 2, 12:50 a.m., petit theft on Simplot Road, Fort Hall. License plate stolen off of vehicle while at Fort Hall Casino.
April 2, 1:52 a.m., DUI resulting in arrest at 1500 N. Highway 91, Shelley. Truck hit power pole and pole was down.
April 2, 6:45 a.m., property damage accident at 550 N. Highway 91, Blackfoot. Vehicle vs. deer accident. No blockage, no injuries.
April 2, 7:26 a.m., hit-and-run accident at 835 E. 1425 N., Shelley. Mailbox was hit and damaged.
April 2, 12:12 p.m., malicious injury at 700 W., Blackfoot. Someone shot lights out at property.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 1, 4:03 p.m., property damage accident at 985 S. Broadway. Multi-vehicle accident, gray truck in the roadway.
April 1, 7:10 p.m., property damage at KC Wash Bucket, 865 W. Bridge St. Report of a semi pulling out and took the hoses which got wrapped up in the semi’s axles.
April 1, 10:46 p.m., hit-and-run accident at Les Schwab, 990 W. Bridge St. Vehicle hit a right turn only sign, dragging the sign from Les Schwab into Kesler’s parking lot.
April 2, 11:59 a.m., property damage accident at Riverside Plaza, 1350 Parkway Dr. County vehicle involved in an accident.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 1, 6:50 p.m., residence burglary at 2900 W. Reporting party’s home was broken into. Window had been broken but unsure if anything was taken.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 1, 11:38 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Milton Ave. Reporting party was walking outside and someone was in neighbor’s yard walking between houses. Subject ran across the road heading south then turned left. Reporting party then got in her vehicle and followed the male and then saw a vehicle pull out of the area of Locust and Milton and parked three houses down. Driver exited the vehicle and ran in between reporting party’s and the neighbor’s house.
April 2, 1:30 a.m., possession of narcotics (marijuana) resulting in arrest at 342 S. State St.