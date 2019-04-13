BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 11, 2:06 p.m., traffic complaint at 800 N. Highway 91, Firth. Silver Nissan heading east on 800 N. with no plates.
April 11, 5:49 p.m., DUI report at Parkway Dr. and Bergener Blvd., Blackfoot. Possible intoxicated driver arrested.
April 11, 8:42 p.m., property damage accident, milepost 108 northbound on I-15 near Shelley. Report of a two-vehicle crash, no injuries, no blockage. Black pickup vs. a black passenger car.
April 12, 12:37 p.m., hazard report at milepost 98 northbound I-15 near Firth. State police reported a semi tire in the lane of travel.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 12. 1:25 a.m., suspicious circumstance on Elaine St. Reporting party said a ‘90s Chevy truck dropped someone off in the area and the person was last seen in a neighbor’s back yard.
April 12, 9:37 a.m., traffic complaint at 895 W. Bridge St. Navy blue Chrysler 300 ran a red light, speeding. Vehicle was last seen at Five Points, headed toward Parkway. Almost caused several accidents.
ABERDEEN POLICE DEPARTMENT
March 11, 4:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance at Aberdeen City Park. Juvenile climbing all over the shelters and equipment.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 12, 8:09 a.m., alcohol — sale to minors at Food Plaza, 174 N. State St. Reporting party was informed that a customer was purchasing alcohol and cigarettes for middle school students.
April 12, 11:09 a.m., property damage accident at 118 S. Emerson. Two-vehicle accident, no injuries, no road blockage. Black Honda Civic and a black government vehicle.