BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 8, 3:07 p.m., information at 150 W., Blackfoot. Reporting party advised that there were large chunks of rocks in the road in construction area near the overpass. Reporting party’s car was hit by one of them from a passing motorist and it damaged her vehicle.
April 8, 3:33 p.m., bus violation at Firth Middle School. Reporting party stated that there was a green Dodge pickup driven by a younger male that had driven through the stop arm four to five times recently.
April 9, 9:07 a.m., traffic complaint at 100 E. Highway 91, Blackfoot. Uncovered load, dump truck, blowing garbage all over the road.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 8, 1:17 p.m., petit theft on Royal St. Reporting party stated there was a white Jeep near her mailboxes when she came home that sped off when she pulled in and there was no mail in the box.
April 8, 8:46 p.m., welfare check at 1275 Parkway Dr. Intoxicated male subject reported harassing the public.
April 8, 10:12 p.m., malicious injury on Camas St. Reporting party’s car windows were broken out.
April 8, 10:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Christensen Dr. Reporting party stated someone knocked on her front door and there was no one there. They then saw a flashlight beam that went into their backyard.
April 9, 10:15 a.m., suspicious circumstance on Elaine St. Reporting party said someone was in her vehicle and her husband just chased after them.
April 9, 10:43 a.m., grand theft at Walmart parking lot. Silver 2018 Ford Taurus stolen from row 8.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 8, 7:31 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Quigg Ave. Male driver in silver minivan with Utah plates reportedly going door to door claiming to be with cable company checking on customers. When reporting party advised she didn’t have cable he left the area.