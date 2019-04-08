BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
April 7, 12:41 a.m., hazard at 800 N. Highway 91, Firth. Deer or elk reported hit and was in the middle of the roadway in the southbound lane.
April 7, 4:25 p.m., suspicious circumstance at Rattlesnake Transfer Station, 1316 E. 600 N., Firth. Report of a shack that looked like it had been burned down and a camper’s hiking pack in the water. Concern of someone living in the shack.
April 7, 5:22 p.m., suspicious circumstance at Taylor Mountain. Male subject located a burn barrel with suspicious items inside.
April 8, 10:37 a.m., grand theft at 100 N., Blackfoot. Reported theft of a gun.
April 8, 12:48 p.m., property damage accident at Bingham County Animal Shelter. Gray Toyota Prius vs. county vehicle.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 7, 9:35 p.m., pedestrian under influence at 1275 Parkway Dr. Report of a male that was extremely intoxicated and almost got hit by a car, last seen heading to McDonald’s.
April 7, 11:08 p.m., prowler report on Parker Ave. Reporting party stated she was hearing noises outside the property as if someone was trying to push the window open.
April 8, petit theft, at 1228 Parkway Dr. Hispanic male and male suspect left business after taking several cans of beer.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 8, 9:13 a.m., property damage accident at Shelley High School. Three-vehicle crash, Jeep vs. unknown other vehicles. No injuries, no blockage.