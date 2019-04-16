BINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
April 15, 2:34 p.m., property damage accident at 332 N. 600 E., Blackfoot. Truck vs. Ford Taurus.
April 15, 9:26 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Highway 39, Blackfoot. Reporting party was working in garage when a male subject walked in to the garage and looked scared as if it surprised him, thinks he was unaware that the reporting party "caught" him. Reporting party asked him to leave which he did.
April 16, 9:18 a.m., business burglary at Riverside Boot & Saddle. Cash taken from the store.
BLACKFOOT POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 15, 3:51 p.m., personal injury accident at 985 S. Broadway. Two-vehicle accident.
April 15, 5:58 p.m., property damage accident at 475 N. Ash. Reporting party stated male subject in white Dodge just hit reporting party's Jeep Grand Cherokee, male subject possibly intoxicated.
April 16, 12:09 a.m., suspicious circumstance at Blackfoot High School. Reporting party witnessed four subjects with tan pants and black shirts checking doors at the high school, last seen neat the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center.
SHELLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
April 15, 9:52 p.m., suspicious circumstance on Ash St. Reporting party stated there were balloons being left in his front yard. Latest one had a note inside that said "I am watching you."