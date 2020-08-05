BLACKFOOT – Police are investigating an accident northbound on Interstate 15 at approximately 11 a.m. involving a rollover wreck near milepost 87.
The accident involved a pickup hauling a camper trailer and an ATV. The wreck took place right before an underpass on the right hand side of the roadway. The truck went off over the shoulder and into the barrow pit, rolling over and destroying the camper trailer.
Idaho State Police, Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies, Idaho Transportation Department, and good samaritans stopped to aid the distressed motorist. Emergency personnel were dispatched to help.
Gravel was spread across the entire width of the interstate at the time of the accident. ITD dispatched its brush truck to sweep all of the gravel off of the roadway. The gravel stretched roughly 150 feet along the lanes and required all traffic to stop, halting all northbound traffic.
Traffic was restored shortly after the gravel and wrecked vehicle was cleared from the site.