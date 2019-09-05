BLACKFOOT – Sierra Wolfley of Blackfoot is quite the competitor in the pony and cart division at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
She got her pony, named Mudd, when he was a yearling and has trained him and competed with him since that time. Mudd is now seven years old.
“I can’t believe he’s that old already,” she said. “I know what it’s like to be a parent.”
There is an open class as well as two youth divisions — ages 13-17 and 8-12 — and a peewee division for ages 7 and under.
In the youth division, ages 13-17, Sierra’s main competition was her sister, Hannah.
Sierra, Hannah, and their brother, Chan, are the children of Bill and Tasha Wolfley.
Classes for the ponies are for both single or double hitch as well as competing on a variety of obstacle courses.
Explaining what judges are looking for in this competition, Shantel Falter, mini-horse assistant superintendent, said, “Competitors are judged on how well the horse follows directions and the subtlety of the commands. The presentation of both the driver and horse and the willingness of the ponies to perform are also part of the judging.”
She added, “In the open class, the horse is judged; in the youth divisions, it is more that the driver is judged.”
At the end of the competition, a “header” approaches each team.
“This is really a safety precaution so the pony does not get tangled in the lines,” Falter said.