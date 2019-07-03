BLACKFOOT — The committee to save the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool through the formation of a recreation district covering the areas of the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts is responding to criticism that appeared in print Tuesday.
A published article written by Larry Lyon said there is “a group of people pushing to reopen the pool with an idea worse than anything yet proposed,” through the creation of a new tax district.
“They want you to sign a petition to get the proposal on the ballot,” Lyon said. “Don’t fall for this misguided scheme. The people pushing this know that if they can get this new recreation tax district on the ballot it will only need a simple majority and will likely pass. The place to stop this bad idea is before it even gets on the ballot.”
Lyon said the website promoting the committee’s plan claims that residents will pay $550,000 in taxes every year, and that it will only take two years to reopen the pool for a total of $1.1 million.
Lyon then asked why the last pool bond that was proposed was closer to $5 million.
He also asked if it would only take two years of taxes to reopen the pool, what would be done with the $550,000 coming in every year after that.
Lyon said taxpayers would not be getting any of their money back.
Lyon gave his view on the added expense of a permanent tax district, saying that even the most expensive bond proposed for the pool would eventually have been paid off.
“Fifty years after the most expensive pool bond proposed would have been paid off, this tax district will still be taking hundreds of thousands of dollars every year,” Lyon wrote. “It will add up to tens or even hundreds of millions over time.”
Former Blackfoot Mayor Mike Virtue has responded on behalf of the pool committee to Lyon’s article with the following statement:
“First, let me begin by expressing my respect and appreciation for the opportunity our country affords us to exercise freedom of speech and expression of opinion.
“Therefore, let me submit information which hopefully will provide some clarity to this issue.
“The creation of the Recreation District, and subsequent establishment of an elected Board of Directors, places decisions regarding the expenditure of funds generated by the Recreation District, and management of the pool, wholly in the Board’s hands. The Board of Directors of the Recreation District will be elected by the residents of the district.
“The proposed 4 mil levy (6 mil maximum allowable by law) will generate approximately $550,000 per year (approximately $40/year/$100,000 of assessed property value or $3.34/month/$100,000 of assessed property value.
“The proposed schedule of two years to reopen the pool, the same time required under the bond proposal, was based on an evaluation of the engineering firm’s assessment of the necessary upgrades to meet all code and safety requirements needed to reopen the pool.
“Some of the major proposed ‘enhancements’ included in the original $3.9 million bond proposal were deleted, for example, reconfiguration of the pool, installation of a concrete liner and the addition of a splash pad which resulted in the estimated $1.1 million budget, which again, accomplishes all required code and safety requirements.
“The priority is to reopen the pool as quickly as possible to minimize any potential deterioration to the facility and subsequently address ‘enhancements.’
“The mission is to retain and upgrade the facility which has an estimated 20 year remaining life.
“The creation of a recreation district is a means of accomplishing that mission.
“The facts are:
“The petition is to place the proposal for the formation of a Recreation District on the November ballot, allowing all residents of the district (including the Firth, Snake River, and Blackfoot school districts) to have the opportunity to approve the creation of the Recreation District.
“The approval of the Recreation District requires a 50% plus 1 vote (a simple majority as required by state law).
“Creation of the district will result in the establishment of a Recreation District Board of Directors, similar to the current library board (elected by the residents of the district and chartered to administer the district funds).
“The City’s swimming pool budget for FY2018 reflected a net annual cost (expenses minus revenues) of $300,000 per year. These costs have been paid by taxpayers owning property within the city limits. Under the Recreation District, the cost will be shared among all property owners within the Recreation District.
“The Recreation District will provide approximately $550,000 in revenue per year. Once the pool is reopened, and again begins generating revenue, the financial requirements, based on the previous city budget will be $300,000/ year, allowing the Recreation Board of Directors the option of reducing the tax levy, as has occurred in other districts, e.g, the Mosquito Abatement District.
“Additionally, a critical focus of the Board of Directors and pool management will be to implement creative policies/practices to stimulate pool usage and increase revenues reducing even further the dependency on tax levies.
“It is important to note the reality is that municipal swimming pools are rarely financially self-sustaining but are important assets like parks, libraries and other facilities which make up the ‘character’ of our community.
“Without the formation of this district, there will be no pool and it is unlikely voters would be willing to approve a $10-$12 million bond to construct a new pool.
“The Save The Pool committee is working to have the issue placed on the ballot which will allow the voters of the proposed district to make this decision.”