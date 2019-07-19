BLACKFOOT -- From physical therapy to having a safer place to swim to having a more convenient place for rescue personnel to train, users of the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool gathered at Jensen Grove Lake Friday to list reasons they want to see the facility back in use in Bingham County.
Members of the Save The Blackfoot Pool group called for residents to gather for an impromptu news conference next to the lake to give people a chance to tell why the pool is important to them with just under two weeks left to collect around 3,000 signatures on a petition to put the issue of a recreation district on the November election ballot that could help bring the pool back.
As of Friday afternoon, organizers said they had 2,230 verified signatures of registered voters from within the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts that would make up the recreation district, and another 515 signatures had just been taken to the county clerk's office for verification.
August 1 is the deadline to collect valid signatures.
Margaret Peterson said the ability for her to use the pool has been important for her "so I can stay walking."
Peterson said she has a back problem which makes it difficult to walk, and the pool provided therapy for her.
"As you grow older, there are therapeutic reasons to use the pool," she said. "It keeps you active. I don't have that now. I miss the pool greatly."
Dianne Belnap also has a back issue, and she said she's used the pool regularly for the past 20 years to help her condition.
"It's like an old friend," Belnap said of the pool. "I want to thank Blackfoot for doing its part in supporting the pool all these years, and I hope more in the county can continue to support it in the future."
Bart Gardner is a member of the volunteer Bingham County Search and Rescue unit, and he said the Blackfoot pool has played a vital role in training members to do their jobs more effectively.
"There's not as much training as we'd like to do now that the pool has closed," Gardner said. "It requires an environment like the pool for us to train better. I do miss it. It's important to get the tools to be successful in a rescue, and the pool has given us that."
Gardner said there are around 20-30 volunteers in the unit.
"We always like to have more people. And it's important to give us a convenient place to train the way we need to."
Gardner said the unit would have to find a new place to train if efforts to save the pool fail, but the pool "would be a lot more convenient."
Supporters said with as many canals as there are in the county, it's important to learn to swim.
Kimberly Goodworth said she grew up in Blackfoot and lives in the Snake River area now, and she would go to the pool every day in the summer.
"The pool means a lot to me," Goodworth said. "It was frustrating not to be able to vote, but I hope now that we can. Please help save the pool."
After the news conference was over, young Sebastian Jackman -- who'd been enjoying an afternoon with his family along the edge of the lake -- made it a point to bring attention to pieces of broken glass he'd found in the water that afternoon, filling both of his outstretched hands.
"This is why I hate to swim in the lake," Sebastian said. "I'd rather swim in the pool."
Registered voters in the Blackfoot, Snake River, and Firth school districts can add their signatures to the recreation district ballot effort Saturday at Kesler’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., going to Music In The Park Wednesday night, going to the Blackfoot Movie Mill Friday and Saturday starting at 4 p.m., and going to the pool at the Blackfoot Best Western where swimming lessons are held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to go to Dawn Enterprises to sign as well.
Committee members Diane Burt and Mike Virtue said anyone not able to make it in to sign the petition can call Burt at (801) 580-7555 or Virtue at (208) 681-5298 and they will drive out to deliver petitions themselves.