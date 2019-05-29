BLACKFOOT — The chairman of the Idaho Public School Commission has sent a letter to Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers notifying him of a possible need for an investigation into some business dealings at Blackfoot Community Charter Learning Center (BCCLC) and Bingham Academy.
The letter to Rogers is dated May 28. Copied on the letter were Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland; Candra Risa, board chair of the BCCLC; and Holly Lilya, board chair for Bingham Academy.
The letter from Commission Chairman Alan Reed states that the commission “has reason to believe that there may have been a violation of the Bribery & Corrupt Influences statutes, Ethics in Government, and Prohibitions Against Contract with Officials.”
The letter from Reed points out that a forensic audit was recently performed at BCCLC and Bingham Academy. Reed said the audit report notes two issues that may represent prohibited conduct involving an individual employed by both schools, namely Dr. Fred Ball, who served as director for both BCCLC and the Academy during the times of the alleged conduct.
The letter says that in December 2013, Salt Lake Community College (SLCC) sold at least one modular classroom to Bingham Academy for $2,000 on a contract signed by Ball on the Academy’s behalf.
Reed says in the letter that the Academy wrote a $12,000 check to an entity called “Somewhere in the Middle” for transporting modular units, that “Somewhere in the Middle” was a musical band of which Ball’s son had been a member, and the school had not been able to produce documentation supporting the transaction.
It says that in August 2017, BCCLC wrote a check to Ball for $22,099.37 for “modular and other expenses,” and that incomplete supporting documentation includes an invoice from Ball for $16,000 for two modular classrooms.
Reed noted in the letter that Ball has stated that he personally purchased two modulars from SLCC in 2014 and incurred additional expenses, including transportation of the modulars, before selling them to BCCLC in 2017.
The audit report itself — provided by Doug Cash, senior manager for fraud and forensic advisory services with the accounting firm EideBailly in Denver — does list the dealings involving the modular classrooms as a concern.
But in the conclusion of the audit report, it says “the Charter Schools readily produced information at our request. We have not identified any financial impropriety concerns to date over cash handling and credit card activity. We did note supporting records, such as invoices and receipts, were somewhat unorganized. Due to the lack of organization, attempting to account for each invoice or receipt to support operational expenses could be difficult. However, it appears the record keeping process is improving at the Charter Schools.
“We have provided additional information on modular classroom expenses, co-mingling of funds between the Charter Schools, and funds used to support the daycare.”
Tamara Baysinger, director for the Idaho Public Charter School Commission in Boise, said Wednesday in a telephone interview that Reed’s letter is “not a request for an investigation. We are fulfilling a public obligation, saying that there may have been a violation and we are notifying you of that. We are not asking to investigate, we are just notifying (authorities) of the possible need for an investigation.”
{p align=”left”}Baysinger said some questions were not answered in the documentation, and the problem stems from the schools not having complete records to support transactions.
{p align=”left”}When asked if statements circulating about the issues saying the state is requesting a criminal investigation against Ball are accurate, Baysinger said, “That is not the case.”
{p align=”left”}The Bingham County Chronicle contacted county prosecutor Paul Rogers as well on Wednesday.
{p align=”left”}”This is so new, I don’t have anything besides the (Reed) letter,” Rogers said. “What we will probably end up doing is we’ve got to make some decisions, and we will look into it to see if this needs to be investigated.”