BLACKFOOT -- Around 7,600 Idaho Power customers were affected by a power outage Monday that lasted about 12 minutes.
According to Brad Bowlin, a communications specialist at Idaho Power, crews were testing some equipment when a breaker unexpectedly tripped at a substation just after 11:30 a.m.
Everyone’s power was restored by 11:42 a.m., Bowlin said.
"The purpose of the breaker is much like the ones in your home -- they are intended to protect the electrical system when a fault is detected," he added. "Sometimes it’s a temporary issue and just resetting it takes care of the problem. In this case, it worked as intended, and once we checked to make sure everything was OK on the system, we closed the breaker and restored power."
Blackfoot residents reported that city street lights were affected by the outage, along with power at Bingham Memorial Hospital.