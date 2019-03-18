BLACKFOOT – When Danny Truman mowed lawns for pocket money as a teenager, he never dreamed that he would one day be one of the biggest landscape designers and lawn care specialists in town, with 14 seasonal employees at his command and between 300-400 customers from Pocatello to Idaho Falls.
Truman is the owner of Precision Landscaping, a business he built from scratch after starting 18 years ago with nothing more than a push lawn mower and a pickup truck.
Within a year, his services were in demand and he realized he couldn’t handle the workload on his own. He hired a couple of assistants, and a couple more years passed. He took a few classes in landscape design and learned all he could about lawn care. His reputation spread and his business grew, so he hired two more workers, then four more, and realized he needed more and bigger equipment.
He finally ended up with the current permanent crew of 14, a yard full of dump trucks, diggers, and other equipment necessary for landscape design and yard care.
His workers are referred to as seasonal, Truman says, but the crew he has now is one that was built over time, and they’re permanent.
“I built a crew of workers who are reliable, hardworking and loyal, and proud of a job well-done.” He said seasonal means they work from March into mid-December, depending on the weather, and when yard work is no longer possible, they turn their hand to snow removal.
The yard services Precision offers start with gathering up leaves and other debris left by winter. Then they aerate and power-rake the lawn and apply fertilizer. That’s all some people want each year, he said, but others contract the company’s services to keep their yards neat and flourishing for the entire summer.
Taking proper care of a lawn is something not everyone understands, Truman noted.
“In our climate, watering should be done every other day. And a lot of people don’t realize they should aerate and fertilize their lawns every year if they want to have a good-looking lawn.”
For newer homes, they will not only put lawn in, but also design a landscape that’s pleasing to the eye as well as do it to the owner’s specifications.
One of the reasons for Precision’s business success, he says, is that no job is too big or too small. Much of their work is for individual homeowners, but Precision’s client list includes several apartment houses, businesses, and retired living centers. The latter, he said, makes up the bulk of their larger clients.
Precision’s home is a large compound just off West Center Street, and it’s a busy scene, with workers loading fertilizer, seed, tools, and equipment in preparation for the beginning of spring work. Some are working on the compound itself, getting the ground ready to landscape in a manner that will serve as an advertisement for the business. “We do a little at a time when we’re not busy serving our customers,” Truman said.
The growth of his business has far exceeded his expectations, he said, and it’s not only due to the hard work he puts into it.
“My workers are a great crew,” he said. “It took a while to find the ones that were hardworking, loyal and proud of doing a good job. My wife Rowene is a big part of it. She runs the office, taking care of all the paperwork that’s related to it, runs to town for parts, oversees some of the sprinkler installation, and can do some of it herself if necessary.
“I appreciate my customers most of all,” Truman said. “Without them we wouldn’t have a business.”
He’s had a lot of help along the way, Truman said, including lessons learned from other landscapers he worked for in his younger years.