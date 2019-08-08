BLACKFOOT – Seventh District Magistrate Judge James H. Barrett presided over one of the shortest preliminary hearing sessions on record Thursday, finishing in less than half an hour.
One reason was that only 11 hearings plus an initial arraignment were scheduled in felony magistrate court, and the other was that each of the defendants scheduled either waived their hearings and were bound over to District Court, or had their hearings continued.
Blake Landon Lyle, 58, Atomic City, made his initial appearance on a charge of grand theft. His preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29. He was released on his own recognizance with orders to report to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office for booking.
Jonathan Wood, 37, Idaho Falls, at the request of his public defender Jeffrey Kunz, had his preliminary hearing continued to Aug. 29 while charges against him in Bonneville County are adjudicated.
Christine E. Graves, 44, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Stevan Thompson on Aug. 28. She was released to pretrial services but is on a hold order from Bannock County.
Daniel Mendoza, 22, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of domestic violence battery in the presence of a child, and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment for reusing to allow the victim to leave her bathroom and violation of a no contact order. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Aug. 26. He was remanded to custody on lieu of bond.
On the motion of Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin, a charge of felony malicious injury to property against Daniel Todd Haworth, 34, Salt Lake City, was dismissed for lack of evidence. He still faces misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and resisting and obstructing an officer.
Joshua Cosmo Hembreiker, 23, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bond and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Thompson on Aug. 28.
Leonardo Lopez, 24, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of grand theft by receiving stolen property. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Aug. 26 and was released to Jefferson County Probation.
Wade Quinn Galloway, 50, Fort Hall, waived preliminary hearing on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. His public defender Manuel Murdoch said he’s engaged in plea negotiations that will dismiss a misdemeanor charge of possessing drug paraphernalia in exchange for a guilty plea to meth possession, and recommend probation if Galloway is accepted into one of the county’s specialty courts. He was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Aug. 26.
Joshua R. Washakie, 32, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and aggravated battery. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bond and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Aug. 26.
Raymond Jiminez, 38 Blackfoot, had his preliminary hearing on a charge of 1st degree stalking continued to Aug. 29.
Preliminary hearing for Andrew R. Young, 31, Blackfoot, on a charge of domestic violence battery and misdemeanor battery and malicious injury to property was continued to Aug. 22 because he is involved in plea negotiations with the prosecutor. He was remanded to custody in lieu of bond.
Preliminary hearing for Karl Wayne Lockhart, 34, Blackfoot, on the charge of aggravated assault on a police officer and misdemeanor charges of assault and battery, resisting and obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, was continued to Aug. 26 at the request of his public defender.