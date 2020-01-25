BLACKFOOT – The calendar for Bingham County Magistrate Court was light Thursday, with only six defendants scheduled for preliminary hearing on felony charges before Judge James Barrett.
William Earl Allen Langi, 36, Blackfoot, waived his hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and heroin — and was bound over to District Court where he is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Feb. 12. His public defender Travis Murdoch said they’re working on a plea agreement with the prosecutor that will dismiss one count in exchange for his guilty plea to the second.
Preliminary hearing for Anthony M. Flores, 24, Idaho Falls, on two felony counts of possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of marijuana was canceled after Chief Deputy Prosecutor David Cousin moved to dismiss the charges because he had received new evidence in the case from the Idaho State Police.
Cousin then re-filed the charges as trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine, and dropped the marijuana charge. Flores’ initial appearance on the new charges was rescheduled and he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services.
Tori Ashelynn Hayes, 24, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of heroin and was bound over to District Court where she is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Feb.10 at 1 p.m., pending the outcome of plea negotiations with the prosecutor.
Cody Wayne Elrod, 34, Pocatello, waived preliminary hearing on felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Feb. 10 at 1 p.m.
A warrant with bail of $25,000 was issued for Joseph Michael Herrera, 32, Pocatello, after he failed to show up for his initial appearance in Magistrate Court on charges of principal to burglary and grand theft of a financial transaction card from a vehicle at the Fort Hall Casino. Cousin said authorities have not been able to locate Herrera at the address he provided to inform him of his court dates.
Preliminary hearing for Jason Dwayne Norman, 42, Basalt, was continued to Feb. 13 because his attorney wasn’t present.
DISTRICT COURT
The following persons received retained jurisdiction sentences from Judge Darren Simpson when they appeared for sentencing on Jan. 21, and could be placed on probation after the specified time if the Department of Corrections recommends it.
Stetson Robison, 34, no address available, was sentenced to a prison term of four years fixed and three years indeterminate after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance and destruction of evidence. Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days. He assessed fine, court costs and fees against Robison in the amount of $2,085.50.
Lowell Blair Archibald, 34, Pocatello, was sentenced to two years fixed and five years indeterminate for possession of methamphetamine, with misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed in a plea bargain. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days, gave Archibald credit for 273 days served in the county jail, and ordered him to pay a fine, fees and court costs of $1,985,50.
Syndyl Rain Bakke, 20, Pocatello, was sentenced to two years fixed and three years indeterminate and assessed fees, cost and fine of $1,685.50 for possession of methamphetamine. Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction for $365 days.
Zandra Ann Brunette, 36, Pocatello, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and two years indeterminate for fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and three years fixed and two years indeterminate for possession of heroin . The sentences are to run concurrently, and Judge Simpson retained jurisdiction for 365 days. Brunette was assessed $4,718.90 in fine, fees and costs on the eluding charge, $1,285,50 on the drug charge, and had her driver’s license suspended for two years.
Brunette was originally charged also with grand theft by possessing stolen property for having a car belonging to a Salt Lake City dealership, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without privileges and possession of drug paraphernalia. Those charges were dismissed in a plea bargain that resulted in her guilty pleas to the first two charges. According to court records, she refused to stop for police when exiting I-15 and led officers on a high-speed chase on Highway 91 that exceeded 100 mph.
Natasiha Marie Darden, 33, Blackfoot, was sentenced to prison for three years fixed and four indeterminate and assessed fine, fees and costs of $1,882.50 for illegal possession of the prescription drug hydrocodone. She was given credit for 112 days served in the county jail, and the court retained jurisdiction for 365 days.