BLACKFOOT -- Completion of a major project at Premier Technology here was unveiled Wednesday with local, state, and national leaders joining local stakeholders from around the region in the celebration.
The manufacturing company recently completed a $15 million, 65,000-square-foot addition to its Blackfoot facility, which includes an upgrade to the facility’s laser equipment and a state-of-the-art auto-retrieval storage system, according to Doug Sayer, Premier's chief business officer.
The expansion gives Premier an automated warehouse and cutting tools that will increase its throughput capacity 400 percent, Sayer said.
"It's big and nimble enough to support the work we need to do with the (Idaho National Lab), that's the key," he added.
A heavy plate system in the new area is the only one of its kind in North America, Sayer told the audience.
"We couldn't have done this without a lot of people's help," he said. "The country might be divided, but we're not divided in Blackfoot."
He said the last two presidential administrations have helped make such an expansion possible with their tax policies, including the New Markets Tax Credit program and corporate tax relief.
"We need to thank the (Bingham County) commissioners for helping make this possible," Sayer added. "Now we can train new employees, and local businesses have been a big help."
Gov. Brad Little noted that he's been to Premier half a dozen or a dozen times, and he complimented the company on how it started out with three employees to being a leader in technology in Idaho.
"This is reflective of what's going on in Idaho," Little said. "We're standing in the middle of a major supply chain here. And we have a talent pool that we can utilize in local people."
Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) returned home for the unveiling, saying it was good to be back in his hometown.
"Blackfoot is growing. Southeast Idaho is growing," Simpson said. "Education is important in keeping it growing, it's an example of that growth, and we need to educate our people here and keep them here with good jobs."
Simpson gave a lot of credit to the New Markets Tax Credit program as well, which provides critical financing to projects located in economically distressed areas. The NMTC financing was brought to the project by the community development lender, MoFi.
Simpson has been a longtime supporter of the NMTC program, which is set to expire at the end of 2019. In April, Simpson signed on as a co-sponsor of H.R. 1680, which would expand the program and make it permanent.
"The tax credits will be extended. That's my job," Simpson said.
“I’m so pleased to see the completed expansion of Premier’s facility that was enabled by the New Market Tax Credit,” he added. “This is exactly the kind of project that this program was intended to benefit, and it will allow Premier to continue their great work, promoting the local economy and investing in the people of eastern Idaho.”
Premier is one of the largest employers in southeast Idaho, employing 350 people, Sayer said, and they expect to add another 100 employees. Premier partners with the College of Eastern Idaho to bring in certified welding instructors that help train new employees and improve skills for existing employees.
Premier Technology began as a family-owned business in 1996, with three employees sharing a 5,000-square-foot office space on Garrett Way in Pocatello. With origins in manufacturing for both government and commercial clients, Premier grew to include engineering, custom manufacturing, and project management services. The vertically integrated company has contracts with the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as private clients in the mining and food processing markets. Today, the woman-owned company is a leading innovator in its industry, both within the state of Idaho and at the national level.