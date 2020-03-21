The first calving season of the new decade is here. There is nothing more exciting in a cow-calf operation than calving. The product of last year’s bull selection and cow management are about to be revealed. But nothing can put the joy out of a good calving season like a scours outbreak.
The amount of time, energy and money expended trying to get calves better or keep them alive is exhausting and discouraging. Montana researchers (Anderson et. al, 2004) reviewed 14 years of records on over 3,600 calves. Their findings reinforced and clarified results of previous studies.
- Calves that get scours are more likely to come from young cows.
- Scours occur less often in calves from crossbred cows.
- Incidence of scours is greater on farms where calving sheds or stalls are used.
- Scours incidence is highly variable from year to year but may increase over years.
- Not all losses occur from calf deaths or treatment costs.
Calves that get scours weigh 15 to 20 lbs less at weaning time than their healthy herd mates. That last figure is somewhat surprising as most producers assume calves that had scours catch up by weaning time. The Montana researchers included $10 per calf treatment and labor costs in addition to the reduction in weaning weight in their economic analysis. The total economic loss per scouring calf that survived to weaning varied from $17.28 to $59.96. The average over the 14 years was $34.84 lost per calf with scours. With the current value of calves, the economic impact can be much greater in 2020 compared to 2004.
Key prevention strategies
Prevention of a scours outbreak is much better than trying to fight and stop an outbreak. Several important prevention measures actually occur during the last trimester. These include: 1. Ensuring cows eat enough protein and energy to calve in body condition score 5 or 6. 2. Having a high-quality mineral program that focuses on key trace minerals such as selenium, copper, manganese and zinc. 3. Maintaining a good vaccination program so cows produce quality colostrum with high levels of antibodies. 4. Using a scours vaccine, if recommended by your veterinarian.
But calving season is already here, so where should the focus be now? The main areas of emphasis for reducing calf scours once the calving season has started are: 1. Calf nutrition 2. Sanitation 3. Separation 4. Having an outbreak plan
Calf Nutrition: Calves need to absorb high levels of scour preventing antibodies in the first 12 hours after calving. This means they need to consume colostrum early and often. They should nurse within 4 hours after calving and continue to nurse frequently. Calves that are weak or chilled should be fed 2 quarts of colostrum with an esophageal feeder. Colostrum from cows from your own ranch is best followed by commercial dried colostrum. Commercial colostrum products need to contain a minimum of 100 mg of IgG. It is recommended that dairy colostrum be avoided. Providing supplemental selenium and vitamin A-D -E can improve calf health. An injectable mineral product such as MultiMin may be of benefit to calves. An injection of vitamin A-D-E is beneficial as well. An alternative is use Bo-Se which provides selenium and vitamin E along with an injection of vitamin A&D.
Sanitation: Cows need to calve in a clean pasture. Cow-calf pairs should be moved within 3 to 7 days to a clean pasture. This keeps calves in a clean environment and reduces their exposure to pathogens should scours occur. The Sandhills calving method uses the strategy of moving pregnant cows into a new pasture and dropping calves in that pasture for 7 days, then pregnant cows are moved to a new pasture and pairs are left behind. This results in calves always being born in a clean pasture. However, most Idaho ranches don’t have enough pastures with winter water to use this method. At the Nancy Cummings Center, we move pairs into clean pastures leaving the pregnant cows behind. By the end of the calving season, we have four groups of cow-calf pairs - First calf heifers, cows with AI calves, cows with calves born to the 1st natural service and late cows.
Calves from cows and heifers that calve in lots, calving sheds or calving pens will have a higher incidence of scours than calves born on pasture or range. Despite efforts at sanitation, the pathogens that cause scours continue to build up with each use. Try to minimize the use of calving sheds or pens and use them only in severe weather or for animals that need assistance or have weak calves.
Calving on hay fields places cows and calves in a very clean environment. At the research station, we try to stop grazing our calving pastures in August allowing the pastures to “cleanup” during the early fall. We also feel the stockpiled forage creates a drier calving area. The common practice of rolling out hay or creating a “chow line” reduces the concentration of manure, water, and pathogens especially during wet weather. Round bale feeders and bale wagons create sloppy areas in the pasture. As a result of this slop, cow’s udders become contaminated as well as increased direct exposure of calves to pathogens.
Separation: Keep 1st calf heifers and their calves in a different pasture from the main cow herd.
Calves from heifers are more susceptible to scours due to heifers producing less antibodies in their colostrum, lower milk production, higher incidence of calving difficulty and lighter calf birth weights. At UI, heifers calve three weeks before the cow herd and are kept in a separate pasture. When scours occur, scouring calves and their dams need to be isolated from the rest of the herd until calves recover. Ideally, recovered calves and dams should be placed in another pasture separate from healthy cow-calf pairs for about three weeks after recovery. Then all cowcalf pairs can be placed in a single pasture. If multiple pastures are not available, the important aspect is to isolate scouring calves from the herd.
Have an outbreak plan: Work with your veterinarian to develop a scours treatment plan before scours start. Consider oral calf vaccines, if recommended by your veterinarian. Make sure that oral and i.v. electrolytes are on-hand. Learn how to i.v. calves. Have a way to provide supplemental warmth that is separate from the calf warmer for newborns. Make sure to discuss isolation and sanitation plans with your veterinarian.
A Case Study
In the late 1990’s, I was a new professor at a research unit in northern Minnesota. When I arrived, the herd calved in March and April, so the calving season could range from -30°to +50°. Seasonal snowfall was 50” to 90”. All cows went through late gestation and calving in a drylot (a.k.a snow and mud pit) with a barn attached. All cows and calves were put in maternity pens for three days and then turned out to a drylot pen or out to pasture. Due to the severe cold, maternity pens sometime could not be cleaned completely for weeks at a time. The first year I was there, we had 35% of the calves with scours and a death loss of almost 10%.
Several changes were instituted, 1) all calves had to nurse within 2 hours of birth or be fed colostrum, 2) cows and calves were only in maternity pens for 24 hours; later cows and calves only went into maternity pens if needed; 3) cows were moved from drylot to the calving pasture before calving. If needed, we plowed the calving pasture and provided straw.
We also designed and built portable calving barns which included 3 stalls and a headgate/ calving assistance area. Cows calved out on pasture and the portable barns were used for calving assistance or a maternity pen for calves that needed to be out of the weather for 24 hours. The old maternity pens in the drylot barn were then only used for sick calves or calves that needed an extended stay in the maternity barn.
By making those relatively simple changes, we reduced our scours incidence to below 10% and death loss to 1% in two calving seasons. Time an effort invested in calf nutrition, sanitation and isolation can pay dividends rapidly. Hope your calving season is successful and trouble free.