BLACKFOOT — Just in time for cold, snowy weather expected this week, 260 students — every student at Donald Stalker Elementary School in Blackfoot — received a new pair of winter boots Friday in a new “Give Cold Feet The Boot” program.
Optum Idaho, in partnership with the Idaho State Department of Education and C-A-L Ranch Stores, turned its annual giving campaign into a celebration through this new effort.
Based in Boise, Optum manages outpatient behavioral health benefits for Idaho Medicaid members. It works collaboratively with the state to implement goals set by the state to deliver quality, efficient and effective changes to achieve better outcomes for Idahoans and transform the behavioral health system.
According to Georganne Benjamin, Optum executive director, four elementary schools across Idaho were chosen for the inaugural “Give Cold Feet The Boot” event, and Stalker Elementary was chosen as the school for southeast Idaho.
C-A-L Ranch Stores donated a pair of socks to each child as well to help keep children’s feet warm this winter.
“This time of year, we’re looking for ways to give back and we work with the state Department of Education to determine needs,” Benjamin said. “Far too many kids come to school without proper footwear in the winter.”
She said Optum Idaho is committed to serving communities throughout the state, and thousands of Idaho students arrive at school each morning with cold feet because they don’t have proper winter footwear, which threatens their ability to learn and puts a strain on teachers, administrators, counselors, and support staff.
Other schools in the state receiving the footwear include Lakeside Elementary School in Plummer, Heritage Academy in Jerome, and Westside Elementary School in Payette.