BLACKFOOT -- A program at Mountain View Middle School is helping to perform community service here.
Part of the "Gear Up Idaho Program" is designed to help Idaho students who graduate financially as they pursue an education at the next level.
The money comes from a federal discretionary grant program designed to increase the number of low-income students who are prepared to enter and succeed in post-secondary education.
Part of the program for the seventh and eighth graders is "Personal Development."
As an exercise in that development, Principal Wes Jensen of Mountain View Middle School involves giving back to the community with community service projects.
The first of those projects included cleanup of several areas.
The school divided up the students in three parties. The first party was to clean up the outer fence area around Mountain View Middle School.
The second group went to Stalker Elementary and was put to work painting areas of the school that were in need.
The third group went to Jensen Grove and spent time picking up trash and just doing some general cleaning of the area around the parking lot, the park, the beach area, filling up garbage bags with the debris the students found.
There will be other projects planned for the late spring and summer months.
“There has been a lot of enthusiasm from the students with this project and they are genuinely interested in helping,” Jensen said. “They are learning an important part of being part of a community and what it takes to bring everyone together for a common goal.”
The Jensen Grove group gathered up nearly 50 bags of trash and debris.