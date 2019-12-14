BLACKFOOT – Imagine spending nearly six weeks in the hospital trying to get well and part of the time you couldn’t even have the support of your parents to help you through.
In June of 2016, that is what happened to Snake River High School senior Tatum Cherry when she was diagnosed with Chronic Granulomatous and ended up in Primary Children’s Hospital.
Cherry spent 39 days in the hospital and it took a tremendous act of kindness from the Ronald McDonald House to allow her parents to stay there and be nearby for Tatum when needed.
The great things that Primary Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House provide for families around the world is well known, but everything that goes on is done because of people who donate items and money to the charities that support them.
This past spring, Tatum Cherry decided that for her senior project this year, she was going to formalize a campaign to collect the items that the Ronald McDonald House uses the most and give it back to the Foundation for the kindness they shared with her parents, Justin and Tricia Cherry.
She set about collecting books, blankets, towels and just about anything that you could think of that people would need who are displaced for a period of time, while a loved one is receiving treatment for any type of debilitating disease.
Tatum began collecting the items about six weeks ago and the response has been tremendous. She has so many donations that when it came time to transport all of the donations to Salt Lake City, her family had to rent a trailer to get everything loaded and ready to go.
All told, there was over $4,000 in donated items that were taken to Salt Lake City on Friday and handed over to the Ronald McDonald House.
“I just know how much it meant to me to have some family nearby and I wanted to give something back for the helping hand that they were to me,” Tatum Cherry said. “To think that so many people were willing to sacrifice and help me with this project just made me feel so blessed.”
She was able to collect all sorts of things from blankets to toys to gift cards, anything that you could think of.
Tatum is back home and doing well. She is a three-sport athlete, competing in volleyball, basketball and softball and is doing tremendous things on the field and court.
She is also a very good student, compiling a 3.7 grade point average and plans on attending BYU-Idaho after she graduates this spring.