BLACKFOOT – Recent statistics released and assessed across the state show that Bingham County's overall average effective tax rate is 0.69 percent. The numbers come as a surprise to some following the leaps in Bannock County over the last year.
Bannock reports in as the third-highest taxed county in the state, with Canyon County coming in at second, and Power County leading the charge.
According to information presented by Smart Asset online, the only caveat to Bingham County being low on the tax front is the city of Blackfoot, which per capita is taxed at nearly four times the rate of the rest of the county at 2.238 percent.
The number itself sounds terrible, but the difference is not linear — the rates apply to net taxable value, which is assessed value minus any exemptions. It's these exemptions that keep the amount collected for property tax in city limits lower than what they would be.
The most common exemption is the homeowner's exemption. The homeowner's exemption allows for up to the first $100,000 to be considered exempt from taxation, meaning that a home worth $200,000 is only taxed on the second $100,000. The amount that will be accepted as exempt is set forth by the state each year, and those wishing to be considered for the exemption need to verify with the county assessor's office that they are part of the program.
Those in the community that are 65 years of age and older may also qualify for the Circuit Breaker Tax Reduction. “Circuit Breaker applies to homeowners on a limited income who are also over the age of 65, widowed or disabled. This is a State of Idaho funded program but administered locally by the Assessor's Office,” states Bingham County's website.
According to the Idaho website, there are other ways to request reevaluation of the assessed value of a home to lower property taxes. The first step is to contact the local office and speak with the appraiser. Second, contact the county clerk to file an appeal with the Board of Equalization (BOE) by the fourth Monday in June. The board normally meets between then and the second Monday in July. If the outcome is still not agreeable, the next step is to appeal the decision either to the State Board of Tax Appeals and/or the District Court.
Property taxes are collected at the county level and are used for local municipal work, school districts, and other parts of local infrastructure. Over the past five years, tax rates have historically gone down in Idaho, with urban areas seeing an average of .22 percent change and urban areas seeing a .14 percent change.