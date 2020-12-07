BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot City Council discussed the recommended sign ordinance from the Planning and Zoning Commission that entailed a long-lasting discussion that led to a less-is-more type of decision.
The P&Z started with a broad plan that involved nearly twice the area than what they finally would agree upon as well as a substantial change in sign height at different points in their discussion that would end in keeping the current height limitations.
The subject of a new sign ordinance and district came to light during P&Z meetings earlier this year when McDonald’s first requested a variance to the code. Their request revolved around moving their current sign from its current location to a different location on the property as well as replacing the topper with an up-to-date version of their signage.
The request for variance was denied by the P&Z on the basis of it not being necessary and opening a proverbial Pandora’s box for anyone who would want a variance to work around the city’s sign ordinance. McDonald’s Corporate came prepared expecting the variance to be denied and appealed for a change to the current sign ordinance and also made the suggestion of creating an interstate signing district.
The interstate signing district suggestion started to gain traction, with support from the owner of Lytle Signs out of Pocatello. He presented testimony in the P&Z meetings that these signs are engineered to withstand wind speeds over 250 miles per hour and have a very small margin of failure.
He also explained that those who do not engineer them correctly pay hefty fines when the signs fail. In his testimony, he suggested to allow the signing district that they were exploring to have signs as tall as people want them — the 100 feet tall maximum suggested should not be an issue, based on the testimony.
The information and knowledge gained by the commission would start to manifest itself as the original suggested area began to grow, adding “arms and legs” to the “torso” of the impact area presented. The size of the discussed interstate sign district grew and then was returned to its original area and then the suggested 100 feet was motioned to be reduced to 80 feet, then back to 60 feet, returning the proposed district back to the same as other areas in the city.
All of this information was presented to the members of the city council before they would make a decision. Councilman Bart Brown was rather short with P&Z Administrator Kurt Hibbert, asking why the P&Z did not provide the variance to McDonald’s instead of exploring the different options with a signing district only to return to where they started.
The issues that could arise from providing the variances was only a starting point for the P&Z as well as the changing of the sign no longer validates it as the same sign— rather it is considered a new installation, not a grandfathered non-conforming legal sign.
The council voted to approve the recommendation from the P&Z commission with the standards and regulations as presented.