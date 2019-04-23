BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers worked on building the foundation of his case against Juan Santos-Quintero as a bench trial for the Idaho Falls man accused of shooting Bingham County Sheriff’s Deputy Todd Howell in a Sept. 21 standoff in Firth began Tuesday morning in the county courthouse.
Quintero, 24, appeared in court before 7th District Judge Darren Simpson in a light-colored shirt, tan pants, and orange shoes, which witnesses who saw and helped apprehend the suspect at the end of the standoff described as they identified Quintero as the one leaving a residence where the standoff occurred.
Witnesses said no one else was found inside the residence as it was being secured.
Rogers sought to identify Quintero as the one who had and was using a stolen 9mm Ruger handgun, and that he was the suspect who left the residence at 725 N. 600 E. in Firth the evening of Sept. 21.
Every witness who saw him at the scene positively identified Quintero in the courtroom.
One of the witnesses identifying Quintero in the courtroom was Bingham County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Brock Katseanes, one of the three county officers who first became involved in the standoff.
Katseanes described separate volleys of shots coming from the house with return fire from officers.
“I was trying to determine, ‘where are they coming from, are they directed at me? Am I going to die?’” Katseanes said. “I heard (Howell) grunt and fall. I knew he was shot at, but I didn’t know he was hit until I heard Sgt. Howell say ‘officer down.’”
Katseanes said he feared for his life, he felt Quintero showed no remorse, and that the suspect was “trying to bait us in.”
Jonathan Croxford, a patrol corporal with the county sheriff’s office and a member of the Special Tactics and Response (STAR) team which was called out, said he was at the scene three minutes before the suspect was taken into custody. He said shell casings and a firearm were on the floor of the kitchen at the residence.
Doug Long, who lived at the residence for two years before the standoff, said his girlfriend’s daughter, Denise Williams — a co-defendant with Quintero in a Bonneville County case — came into the front door, went into the kitchen, and out the back door “ranting, raving, running through” before he heard noise from law enforcement vehicles outside. He said he never saw the person Williams was with.
The final witness of the day was Randy Wiersma, a patrol corporal with the Blackfoot Police Department who was also on the STAR team that responded. Wiersma said he was at the scene 1 1/2 hours before the suspect was apprehended, and he saw Quintero being led out.
“He was holding a bottle of alcohol in his hand, he came stumbling out,” Wiersma said. “He seemed confused, aggressive, somewhat cooperative but somewhat not cooperative. He was yelling and drinking as he was coming out.”
The trial is scheduled to resume today at 9 a.m.