BLACKFOOT – Attorney Jared Ricks with the Idaho Public Defense Commission met with Bingham County commissioners Wednesday afternoon to provide updates from recent discussions with the public defenders commission.
Ricks started by explaining that there were two main areas of focus, the first being resource equity, and the second was independence of the defensive function.
Commissioner Mark Bair started with the first question, asking about what the PDC means by resource equity.
“Do you understand the financial pressure that counties are under right now?” Bair stated. “Those words scare me. A proposed rule that costs more for counties could be catastrophic.”
Ricks responded that there are guidelines provided by the state legislature for these functions, but they are not defined by the state. Bair said he does not know of any place in the constitution that says there should be any form of equity between prosecution and public defense. Bair concluded his opening remarks with a statement regarding public defenders’ jobs being about providing a fair case to their clients.
Commissioner Jessica Lewis made a point to explain that she spent the better part of a year taking part in the PDC meetings, and said they had come to the conclusion that the definition of resource equity was the real hindrance. Because prosecuting attorneys have a larger pool of resources with access to detectives, investigators, officers and expert witnesses, they have an unfair advantage over the defender, she said.
Lewis added that they were looking for solutions surrounding the differences in equitable resources in efforts to level the playing field. She also noted that there were comments about undue influence coming from local policy makers in which she explained that the only way she can see that happening would be to turn all legal actions over to the state and leave the cities and counties out of it. She then asked Ricks if there is any plan coming out of their meetings this year regarding the PDC.
Ricks responded that the PDC has not delved deep into the discussion, and he came as a blank slate to the commissioners to allow them to provide their questions and concerns so that he had a jumping off point. He explained that he wants to see a revamp of the system that lowers the load on the prosecutors, which in turn would lower the load on the public defenders, bringing them both back closer in line and becoming more evenly equitable.
Concerns about the amount of spending by the prosecutor’s office over the public defender’s office also was a point of discussion. The amount spent on the investigation and the recruitment of a public defender in comparison to an introductory job in the prosecutor’s office that has the same requirements for the position were major points made by Ricks.
He explained that some areas in that specific position would pay nearly $10,000 more a year for the prosecutor role as well as the amount of money that is used to conduct a thorough investigation. Bair made it a point to express that not a single public defender has asked the commissioners for funding for a thorough investigation. Lewis added that if a public defender is doing an adequate job, why does it matter if they spend more?
County Civil Attorney Chase Hendricks interjected, explaining that there is a deficiency statewide for public defenders.
“I wish they would put more effort to that rather than parity between the amount of funds,” he said. Hendricks suggested there should be some cooperation between the public defender’s office and the sheriff’s office when things are found in an investigation. Ricks, however, disagreed and feels there should be independent investigation held so information is properly presented.
Hendricks agreed, but explained that it is a Brady issue if the investigation team withholds evidence in a criminal case that could exonerate the defendant. Brady violations involve not all evidence being made available during discovery, and can lead to a mistrial if proved, or acquittal of all charges.
Lewis concluded the discussion by expressing that she feels it is not the commissioners’ duty to make a decision on this, or at least until the PDC has completed its discussion and set forth their expectations. Ricks explained that when it gets to that point they will be holding public hearings and wants to invite the commissioners to attend and provide any input they have at that time.