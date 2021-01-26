BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Technical Education Center committee will be holding an open forum tonight at 7 p.m. following their weekly meeting at the Nuart Theater at 6:30 p.m.
Since the announcement of the grassroots movement, the committee has been working on providing as much information to the public as possible regarding their master plan for creating a new education complex in the area as well as resolving an overcrowding issue at I.T. Stoddard Elementary.
The public forum will be held in person as well as online via Facebook Live and will allow those who are viewing the forum from home to comment or ask questions of the members of the committee.
Ron Murray, chairman of the BTEC committee, has been a vocal leader since the inception of the think tank last year. He is a Blackfoot graduate and has helped steer the group since the beginning. Murray pushed the committee to meet on a weekly basis once the dream became a possibility, explaining that they had a lot of ground to make up because of the delay due to COVID-19. Murray has since taken the role of chairman seriously, pushing the committee’s agenda forward and presenting to the school board on the status of the committee’s progress.
As of late, there have been comments on social media regarding the potential bond regarding the different circumstances that surround taxes that come with it. Based on the information provided by professional financial advisors and data provided by the state of Idaho for multiple programs Blackfoot qualifies for, the requested bond amount of $23.9 million would be a larger bond total than the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, but would incur less taxes than the BPAC bond.
Two years after the BPAC bond was passed, the state created a program that allows areas depending on different qualifying demographics to request aid on the interest — Blackfoot has already qualified for this at the highest percentage rate. It is because of these programs that the comments have been made about getting a new school, a technical education center, better sports complexes, an atrium at the high school, and other line-items at a lower tax rate than people are currently paying and the statements of “a decrease in taxes.”
Those who have spoken in opposition of the bond have pinpointed the previous statement as a claim to try to “snow the general public.” However, members of the committee have made multiple comments regarding the taxing debate.
ITEMS IDENTIFIED FOR UPGRADE VIA BOND
I.T. STODDARD ELEMENTARY: The largest facet of the potential bond hinges on building a new elementary school on property that the district already owns. The new elementary school would be larger than the current I.T. Stoddard, and would be built to allow for easy additions onto the building. The floorplan will call for a school big enough to house up to 500 students, but ideally will only ever have 450 students.
TECHNICAL EDUCATION CENTER: The TEC hinges on the building of the new elementary because it would repurpose the current I.T. Stoddard into an addition to the Blackfoot High School campus. That addition would be for specialized trade skills such as nursing, welding, cabinet making, automotive repair, potential auto body classes, culinary arts, floral design, and a few others.
SPORTS COMPLEX UPDATES: Other areas that will see benefit if the bond passes include larger stands for the football field, two lighted baseball/softball fields, a lighted soccer field and a track that will be certified to allow Blackfoot to host track meets again.
The goal of the BTEC committee has to been to protect the taxpayer while providing the best education experience for the children of today and tomorrow. Tune in to the public forum on Wednesday evening on the BTEC Facebook page.